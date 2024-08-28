Fighters of the Special Operations Forces destroyed the Russian complex of radio-electronic warfare Sapphire in Kursk Oblast. The corresponding video was published by the SOF Command.

Operators of the Special Operations Forces discovered the Sapphire during reconnaissance of the area under Russian control.

The attacks were carried out by strike drones. The electronic warfare system was destroyed, and the Russians suffered losses in the form of killed and wounded, the SOF note.

The video shows the drone hitting the Sapphire and how it catches fire, as well as the Russian military in a car evacuating the probably wounded.

The Russians claimed that this system is allegedly capable of detecting various large aircraft at a distance of approximately 40-50 kilometers, and at a distance of about 10 km, it can automatically detect the type of enemy targets and suppress the effectiveness of their control system. It was claimed that Sapphire is capable of countering both drones and missiles.

On August 27, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Russia had transferred about 30,000 troops from Ukraine to the Kursk sector.