Kraken special unit shows video from Chaсiv Yar, confirms no Russians present

The Kraken special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), which took part in the successful Kharkiv offensive in September 2022, has shown a video from the war-torn Chaсiv Yar in the Bahmut district of the Donetsk Oblast.

The fighters assured that there were no Russian occupiers in the city at the moment.

Kraken reported that the fighters of the special unit have been guarding the city for a month now, holding the defense, destroying numerous enemy forces every day, burning enemy armored vehicles and taking prisoners.

"The enemy is trying to advance from various directions, but thanks to the coordinated work of the unit, there are no occupiers in the city at the moment," the statement said.

Map – DeepState

