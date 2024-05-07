Late in the evening of May 7, explosions and a fire broke out in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk.

The occupiers claimed that an oil depot had been shelled.

Several explosions were reported by Russian propagandists at RIA Novosti, and videos of a large fire spread on social media.

Later, the leader of the terrorist organization LNR, Leonid Pasechnik, claimed that the oil depot had been shelled and that they were trying to extinguish the fire.

Representatives of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on the events in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

See also: Russia fires at critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast