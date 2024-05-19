Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion

The long-awaited boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has taken place

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury (Photo - ERA)

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, hosted a historic fight between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British boxer Tyson Fury, which Usyk won.

WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world champion Usyk faced WBC titleholder Fury in the ring. They were fighting for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion.

After 12 rounds, Usyk won by unanimous decision. Two of the three judges had the Ukrainian boxer in the lead with scores of 115-112 and 114-113. However, one judge scored the fight for Fury 114-113.

As a result of the fight, Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles and also claimed the WBC belt held by Fury.

The fight was attended by Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko and Wladimir Klitschko, who faced Tyson Fury in 2015 but lost the fight by unanimous decision of the judges and lost all his belts.