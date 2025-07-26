On the night of July 25-26, a Russian SU-27UB combat trainer fighter jet was destroyed at the Armavir airfield in Krasnodar region. About this reported The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

According to it, the Russian Armed Forces plane "caught fire" on Saturday night, and local residents reported that there was no communication in the settlements near the airfield.

The Armavir airfield and aircraft are used primarily for training cadets of the Krasnodar Aviation School, the HUR notes.

The intelligence does not directly indicate who downed the plane, but notes: "Resistance to the Kremlin regime inside Russia is growing."

"The HUR reminds us that every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly punished," the statement concludes.

The video shows an unknown person setting fire to the plane – at the end of the recording, flames can be seen in the tail of the vessel and near it.