The movement of resistance to the Kremlin regime "Freedom of Russia" conducted a series of large-scale sabotage operations against the logistics infrastructure of the aggressor state. This was reported by The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Dozens of locomotives used by Russian troops to supply weapons, ammunition, and equipment to the war zone in Ukraine were destroyed during the actions.

The rebels used incendiary cocktails, which resulted in the burning of the control and power supply systems of railway vehicles that provided transportation of military cargo. These attacks, according to the movement, significantly slowed down the movement of Russian army resources and affected the stability of its logistics.

"Resistance within the aggressor state is growing. This is only the beginning," the movement members said.

REFERENCE "Svoboda Rossii has been operating in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is already considered one of the most active and effective internal resistance movements. The activists claim that their struggle is directed against the criminal regime of dictator Vladimir Putin and the war that the Kremlin has unleashed against Ukraine.