On the evening of May 1, Russia struck Odesa: as a result of the attack on the city, 14 people were injured and civil infrastructure was destroyed. The city hall published a video with the consequences of the strike.

"Another Russian ballistic attack on Odesa. Civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, rescuers are fighting a large-scale fire," the mayor's statement reads.

Odesa (Photo: Telegram)

The head of the regional administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that one man was hospitalized in a moderate condition, and all the others received help on the spot.

The regional authorities noted that due to the Russian attack on the city, civil infrastructure was damaged, in particular, post office warehouses.

"The fire is being extinguished. There are broken windows in the surrounding buildings," Kiper wrote.

On the evening of May 1, Nova Poshta delivery giant confirmed that the Russian forces hit the company's sorting depot and office in Odesa with ballistic missiles.

Late in the evening on April 30, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa: three people were killed and three others were injured.

Air Force spokesman Illya Yevlash said that Russian troops attacked densely populated areas of Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles at night.