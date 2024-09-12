Defense Intelligence (DIU) operatives from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense have shot down a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet over the Black Sea using a portable anti-aircraft missile system and released video footage of the operation.

The downed fighter belonged to the 43rd Separate Naval Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, based at an airfield in Saki, Crimea, which is currently under Russian occupation.

According to the DIU, the occupying forces lost contact with their combat aircraft on September 11, 2024, around 5:00 AM. Approximately three hours later, the Russians initiated a search and rescue operation, deploying an An-26 aircraft along with Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.

"By midday, the invaders reported back to their command about a noticeable aviation fuel slick in the sea, located roughly 70 kilometers northwest of Cape Tarkhankut. Shortly after, they identified debris from the downed Su-30SM," according to the statement.

The DIU wrote that the estimated cost of such an aircraft is approximately $50 million.

