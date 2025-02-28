Ukraine’s Air Force hit a Federal Security Service (FSB) outpost in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The strike took place Thursday, February 27, targeting a border post in Belaya Berezka village.

The precision attack destroyed key Russian military infrastructure, including communication systems, signal amplifiers, satellite equipment, and other tools used to coordinate combat operations.

This significantly reduced the Russians’ ability to manage their forces and assets in the region, according to the General Staff.

"This strike is another step toward weakening enemy forces and cutting their military potential," the message reads.

On February 26, 2025, the General Staff confirmed that Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck two Russian airfields in Crimea.

On February 27, they hit a Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

That same day, reports said the Air Force also took out a Russian drone control center.