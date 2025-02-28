Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammo depot near Selydove in Donbas – video

Several more strikes were also carried out on enemy targets

Attack on BC squad (screenshot from video)

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck and destroyed a Russian storage facility for thermobaric ammunition near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Thursday, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three other enemy targets were also hit, including the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, which supports Russian occupation army with fuel, the General Staff reported.

The full impact of the strikes is still being assessed, the General Staff added.

Reference: Thermobaric munitions rely on a volumetric explosion of gas or aerosol clouds. While not banned by international treaties, some classify them as incendiary weapons of mass destruction.

Temperatures at the blast site can reach 1,000 degrees Celsius, causing severe effects on humans, from concussions to broken bones and lung injuries with hemorrhaging. Cases have been recorded where lungs were completely burned out internally.

These weapons are designed to take out enemy personnel and lightly armored vehicles.

On February 26, the General Staff confirmed that Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit two Russian airfields in Crimea.

On February 27, they struck a Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Air Force also reportedly hit a Russian drone control center near Zaporizhzhia.