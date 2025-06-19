Soldiers of the 414th separate brigade of unmanned systems captured a Russian infantryman using an FPV drone, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukrainereported .

The crew commander of the 414th drone of the "Birds of the Magyar" brigade, with the call sign Payne, was heading towards his target when the Russian raised his hands.

"The pilot did not eliminate the invader, but escorted him to our positions and handed him over to the infantry of the adjacent unit," the military reported.

The 414th brigade clarified that this happened on June 17. For the "Birds of the Magyar" unit, this was the first time that a capture was made using an FPV drone.

On May 29, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they captured a group of Russians, one of whom shot unarmed Ukrainian fighters in the Kursk region.