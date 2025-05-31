Ukrainian paratroopers, together with related units, captured ten Russian servicemen in the Kursk sector, the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In their units on the territory of Russia, inhumane treatment, psychological pressure, and threats were applied to the Russian occupiers.

The prisoners were provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance. In the future, they may be used for further exchange for Ukrainian military personnel held in Russian captivity.

Previously, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces managed to take the largest number of Russian prisoners during the Kursk operation.

According to the military, the Kursk offensive operation was the most effective for replenishing the exchange fund: between August 6, 2024 and May 25, 2025, the Ukrainian military captured 971 invaders in this direction.