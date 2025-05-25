The Defense Forces managed to take the largest number of Russian prisoners during the Kursk Operation

Since August 2024, Ukrainian military has captured 971 invaders in this direction

Illustrative photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Forces managed to capture the largest number of Russian prisoners during the Kursk operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"To free our people from enemy captivity, the Defense Forces are constantly filling the "exchange fund" with Russian soldiers and officers," the post noted.

According to the military, the Kursk offensive operation was the most effective for replenishing the exchange fund: between August 6, 2024 and May 25, 2025, the Ukrainian military captured 971 invaders in this direction.

The General Staff noted that the Defense Forces continue to conduct active operations in the Kursk region.