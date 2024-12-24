Ukrainian Defense Forces repel Russian armor attack on Vremivka front – video

Recently, in the Vremivka sector, the Defense Forces defeated a column of enemy armored vehicles and eliminated personnel, reported the Khortytsia operational and strategic troop grouping.

On Saturday, December 21, Russian forces launched an assault on the positions of the 110th General Marko Bezruchko Separate Mechanized Brigade near the settlement of Novyi Komar, using a column of armored vehicles consisting of three tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle.

Such mechanized assaults in the area of responsibility of this brigade are regular, giving the defenders time to develop a counteraction scheme.

FPV drones were deployed to intercept the armored vehicles. Thanks to the skill and accuracy of the drone operators, both the enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed.

"The enemy attempted to break through into the settlement of Novyi Komar, north of Velyka Novosilka, but the fighters held their positions and stopped the enemy assault," the statement said.

Map: DeepState

