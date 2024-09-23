Troops from the 49th Brigade cut through Russian defenses at the border, enabling Ukrainian forces to advance deeper into the Kursk region.

The operation was carried out by the 49th Engineer Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Support Forces.

According to the brigade's report, this is the second time they have breached combined defenses on the Russian border in a month.

Combat engineers cleared paths through minefields and obstacles in the Kursk region, allowing for the Ukrainian forces' advance, the unit reported.

The video shows the detonation of Russian mines, as well as soldiers using specialized equipment to break through "dragon's teeth" (concrete anti-tank pyramids) and barbed wire.

Earlier, soldiers from the 95th Separate Polissia Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces also reported breaching another section of the Russian border.

