Ukrainian defenders destroyed 408 Russian artillery systems over the past week, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported.

He noted that these weapons were taken out through precise drone strikes, counter-battery warfare, and the coordinated efforts of all branches of the Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian forces have lost more than 4,005 artillery systems, Syrskyi said.

The General Staff estimates Russia's total artillery losses at 25,537 units since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The video at the beginning of the report shows Ukrainian forces striking Russian artillery systems.

In early March, Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces had destroyed and damaged 22% more Russian targets in February 2025 than in January.

According to him, FPV drones and multirotor bombers have been the most effective in targeting Russian troops. Syrskyi emphasized that unmanned systems have become one of the most critical elements of modern warfare.