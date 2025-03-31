The 413th Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces detected and destroyed a Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system 25 kilometers from the front line, the SBS press service reported.

According to the military, the occupiers tried to hide the Solntsepyok in a tree line. At the beginning of the video, Ukrainian troops can be seen identifying the enemy system.

The footage then shows the moment of the strike on the Solntsepyok, recorded by a drone with a thermal imaging camera, followed by the explosion and its aftermath.

The Russian army uses the Solntsepyok to strike Defense Forces positions and civilian infrastructure. The blast wave from its rockets destroys everything within the impact radius, the military explained.

REFERENCE

The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a heavy flamethrower system adopted by the Russian army in 2001. It has 24 launch tubes and is mounted on a tank chassis. The Solntsepyok fires 220 mm thermobaric unguided rockets with a range of up to six kilometers.

On December 18, 2023, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces published a video of a TOS-1A Solntsepyok being destroyed near Krynky in the Kherson Oblast.

On January 9, 2024, the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported the destruction of another Solntsepyok near Avdiivka in the Donetsk Oblast.