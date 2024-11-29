Ukrainian military intelligence has destroyed a rare Russian Zoopark radar system, the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense reported.

The strike was carried out by the Kryla unit, part of the DIU's active operations department. Using four long-range FPV drones costing approximately 100,000 hryvnias (about $2,700 each), the team successfully targeted the radar complex, which is valued at nearly $24 million.

Intelligence highlighted the operation’s cost-efficiency, stating, "The ratio is 1:10,000."

REFERENCE The Zoopark radar complex is designed for counter-battery reconnaissance, capable of detecting enemy artillery, rocket systems, and air defenses. It also calculates projectile trajectories, coordinates friendly fire, and monitors drones and airspace.