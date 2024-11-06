Ukrainian drones have struck Russian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea for the first time, according to a source in military intelligence speaking to LIGA.net.

The source stated that as a result of an "innovative" special operation on Wednesday morning, Ukrainian drones successfully struck the Russian fleet in the Caspian Sea, approximately 1,500 km from the border.

At least two objects in Kaspiysk, Dagestan, were hit, the source said. These likely include the missile ships Tatarstan and Dagestan, as well as possibly smaller 21631 project missile ships.

According to media reports, the targeted objects are bases for Russian coastal troops, including marine infantry. The attacked fleet had launched missile strikes on Ukraine, and the 177th Marine Infantry Regiment participated in battles in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

As a result of the operation, the airport in Makhachkala was also temporarily shut down, the source added.

Russian Telegram channels reported two explosions in Kaspiysk around 6:55 a.m. Locals said they heard sounds of a "propeller" and automatic gunfire, followed by a "loud pop."

On August 22, Russians reported an attack on the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, which resulted in a fire.

On October 29, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reported conducting an operation in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the Russian Federation, where the mayor's office and police cars were set on fire.