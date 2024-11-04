Ukrainian paratroopers have detailed intense battles in the settlement of Malaya Loknia in Kursk Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to hide in a women's colony. The video was published by the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade.

Military personnel reported that Ukrainian artillery first conducted targeted strikes on certain buildings, after which a assault team entered.

"We entered the prison through the gates, and there was fire from 10 meters. The Russians did not let us in… They barricaded themselves in two rooms – preventing [Ukrainians] from going forward nor backward, neither to exit nor to continue the assault," said a paratrooper with the call sign Shershen.

He noted that then the Russians were targeted with Marder vehicles, including vehicles, and they drove straight to the building and fired inside.

"Inside, of course, everything was destroyed. We worked point-blank, and it was very difficult for me as a commander. On the first floor were our guys, upstairs – the Russians. And God forbid you flinch… We repelled them, and then, as the saying goes, our guys went in and finished the job," said the paratrooper with the call sign Shershen.

The 95th Brigade noted that thanks to the coordinated actions of the units, the skillful work of the crews of the Marder combat vehicles and tanks, the steady support of the operators of strike drones, the fearless shock troops, and the competent leadership of the operation commanders, the settlement was captured and all Russian soldiers were destroyed.

On September 2, the OSINT community DeepState reported that the Defense Forces had completed the cleanup along the line Malaya Loknya-Pogrebki.

On October 20, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukrainer Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that despite Russian attempts to seize the initiative in Kursk Oblast, the situation remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

On October 25, the Ukrainian army chief reported on Russian losses in Kursk Oblast. At that time, more than 6,660 soldiers had been killed and 970 units of military equipment destroyed.