Ukrainian robot destroys Russians with machine gun in Sumy region – video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of a ground robotic complex destroying Russian occupants in Sumy region.

"The exclusive footage shows the use of the "Luty" missile system at the front in Sumy region, as well as radio interception of the Muscovites' reaction after the encounter with the machine," the caption to the video reads.

Armed with a PKT (Kalashnikov) machine gun, the robot overcomes difficult terrain with fallen trees and explosion craters, demonstrates stable communication during movement and transmits a "picture" to the control center.

Having reached the enemy positions, the robot destroys the Russian occupants with heavy machine gun fire. The created point of fire suppression of the invaders allows other forces and means involved in the operation to maneuver, the DIU emphasized .

The robot is armed with a 7.62-caliber machine gun and additional equipment that can detect and engage targets day and night. The NRC is equipped with a silent electric motor, can move steadily over terrain with difficult terrain, and operates in a wide range of temperatures.







The Ministry of Defense codified "Lyuty" and authorized it for use in the army in March 2025. The system is designed to perform a wide range of tasks in difficult conditions. In particular, it is designed to provide surveillance and fire support for Ukrainian units.

NRC "Rage" (Photo: Brave1)