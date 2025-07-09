For the first time in history, Russian occupiers surrendered to ground operations of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region. This was reported 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

"The soldiers attacked enemy positions in the Kharkiv region, cleared them, and took the occupiers prisoner exclusively using drones and ground-based robotic systems," the statement said.

The enemy fortifications were attacked by an FPV drone and a kamikaze NRK (likely referring to a remotely controlled vehicle). The next robot was already approaching the destroyed bunker when the enemy, to avoid being blown up, announced their surrender.

The surviving occupiers were led to our borders by drones and, according to the regulations, taken prisoner.

"The positions, which twice resisted the adjacent units, were repelled by the well-planned offensive actions of the Third Brigade. The cleared fortifications and forest belt are occupied by our forces," the assault brigade added.

The brigade clarified that this was the work of the NC13 reconnaissance unit from the DEUS EX MACHINA reconnaissance and surveillance company of the second assault battalion.

"And this is the first confirmed successful assault in modern warfare using exclusively unmanned platforms!" – emphasized the Third Separate Assault Brigade.