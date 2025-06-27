Ukrainian defenders have taken another Chinese citizen prisoner, who was fighting on the side of the Russian occupiers. A video with him was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate project "Хочу жить" ("I want to live").

According to him, the prisoner is a citizen of the People's Republic of China, Wang Wu, born in 2000, who served in the 102nd regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Earlier, the captured soldier appeared in a video with recruits of this regiment: out of 25 soldiers, there were eight Chinese, four Caucasians, three Kenyans, two Colombians, an Iranian, a Ghanaian, an Egyptian, a Bangladeshi, and only four Russians.

"[The prisoner, Wang Wu], like most Russian mercenaries, was promised work in the rear, but after training, along with the other people in the video, he was immediately thrown to the front near Toretsk. As we predicted, most of those who appeared in the video are either dead or seriously wounded. Almost all did not survive the very first suicidal assault, including Wang Wu's friend, Yan Jinsheng. The Chinese prisoner saw their deaths with his own eyes," – reported "I Want to Live".

Now, the captured Chinese citizen states that he "very much regrets" signing the contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, and hopes to return home and see his family again: "I really understand that we were deceived... I believe that signing this contract is a shameful choice... I am sure that it is important for other Chinese people to know that they are being deceived."

Earlier, in the autumn of 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to mercenaries from Africa and the Middle East, whom Russia is using in the war as "cannon fodder": official Kyiv urges these individuals to take advantage of the "I Want to Live" project and lay down their arms to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.