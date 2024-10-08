Ukraine's FM urges foreign mercenaries fighting for Russia to surrender

Diplomats also expressed "serious concern" over the presence of Russian terrorist groups in Africa

African Corps (image sourced from Russian media)

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appealed to mercenaries from Africa and the Middle East, who are being used by Russia as "cannon fodder" in its war, urging them to surrender to Ukraine's Defense Forces through the "I want to live" project.

The ministry confirmed that individuals from Africa and the Middle East, often deceived or coerced by Russia into fighting, are regularly captured by Ukrainian forces.

Diplomats urged these foreign nationals to avoid joining the Russian army "by all means." If sent to the front lines, they are encouraged to use Ukraine's "I want to live" project to surrender to the Defense Forces and save their lives voluntarily.

"We strongly condemn the Russian Federation's cynical use of African and Arab citizens as mercenaries, who are utilized mercilessly by the Kremlin regime as 'cannon fodder' in battles against the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of our state," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The ministry also called on the governments of Ukraine's allies in Africa and the Middle East to publicly denounce Russia's actions and take "all possible measures" to end this criminal practice.

Additionally, Ukraine expressed "serious concern" over Russia's ongoing illegal activities aimed at expanding its sphere of influence through the so-called "African Corps" and associated Russian terrorist "private military companies" in several African countries.

"Russian mercenaries inflict an irreparable damage to the stability and security of the African countries, fuel internal spats and conflicts, cause an increase in human losses. They are engaged in illegal mining and expropriation of valuable minerals of these countries to finance the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the ministry wrote.