Ukraine urges allies to defend it from Russia as they defend Israel from Iran

Official Kyiv condemned the Iranian attack and reminded that the Islamic Republic supports Russia in the war

An Iranian missile debris in southern Israel (Photo by ABIR SULTAN / EPA)

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the massive Iranian missile attack against Israel and called on its partners to defend Ukraine's airspace during Russian attacks in the same way, according to the statement on the ministry's website.

"We once again call on all parties involved in the Middle East standoff to prevent any further escalation of the conflict into a large-scale war, the consequences of which will be catastrophic not only for the people in the region, but also for the entire world," the MFA wrote.

The ministry also pointed out that the Iranian regime supplies weapons to Russia for the war, and Ukraine condemns Iran's actions, which simultaneously destabilize both Europe and the Middle East.

Ukraine expressed support for the swift actions of Israel's allies and partners, who took preventive measures to minimize the negative impact of the Iranian missile strikes.

At the same time, the MFA called on Ukraine's allies to "defend Ukrainian airspace with the same determination and without hesitation from Russian missile and drone attacks, recognizing that human life is equally precious in any part of the world."