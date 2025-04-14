Chinese prisoners confirm that local social networks advertise war
Chinese social networks, in particular TikTok, are conducting propaganda to attract locals to the Russian-Ukrainian war, as confirmed by prisoners of war Wang Guangjun and Chang Renbo, who fought on the side of the Russian Federation. According to a correspondent of LIGA.net , the citizens of the People's Republic of China said this during a press conference.
According to Guangjun, on Chinese social media, in particular on TikTok (called Douyin in China), you can see videos showing people in military uniforms.
In China, being a military officer is a very high status, but not everyone can get this opportunity, so someone may be tempted by such videos and, not being able to be a military officer in China, take part in military operations in other countries, he explained.
Renbo also added that China is promoting a friendly attitude toward Russia, and perhaps this is the result of this advertising campaign that encourages people to trust Russia more and therefore participate in military activities.
- on April 8, Zelenskyreported the capture of two Chinese citizensin Donetsk region. He noted that Ukraine has data onat least 155 Chinese,who are participating in the war on the side of Russia. Later, the president published avideo of the interrogation of captured Chinese citizens.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministrysummoned the Chinese Charge d'Affaires,to condemn the fact of Chinese participation in the war and demand explanations. The UScalled the information "disturbing" and China as Russia's main accomplice in the war against Ukraine.
- On April 10, a Chinese diplomat said thatallegations of Chinese citizens' participation in the waragainst Ukraine were allegedly based on no facts.
- On April 11, Zelenskyy said that at least several hundred Chinesewere fighting on the side of Russia.