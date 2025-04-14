Chinese prisoners at a press conference (Photo: LIGA.net)

Chinese social networks, in particular TikTok, are conducting propaganda to attract locals to the Russian-Ukrainian war, as confirmed by prisoners of war Wang Guangjun and Chang Renbo, who fought on the side of the Russian Federation. According to a correspondent of LIGA.net , the citizens of the People's Republic of China said this during a press conference.

According to Guangjun, on Chinese social media, in particular on TikTok (called Douyin in China), you can see videos showing people in military uniforms.

In China, being a military officer is a very high status, but not everyone can get this opportunity, so someone may be tempted by such videos and, not being able to be a military officer in China, take part in military operations in other countries, he explained.

Renbo also added that China is promoting a friendly attitude toward Russia, and perhaps this is the result of this advertising campaign that encourages people to trust Russia more and therefore participate in military activities.