The Russian missile ship Serpukhov has been severely damaged by a fire, with its communication and automation systems destroyed, as was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR).

On April 7, the missile ship Serpukhov was taken out of service due to a fire at the Russian military naval base in the city of Baltiysk, Kaliningrad Oblast, according to HUR.

Intelligence says that this Russian vessel is of the project 21631 Buyan-M, launched by the aggressor state in 2015.

The restoration of the combat capability of the Serpukhov ship will require a long time.

REFERENCE. The Serpukhov was part of the Black Sea Fleet until the end of 2016, after which it became part of the Russian Baltic Fleet.



It is equipped with a 3S14 vertical launcher system for eight Onyx cruise missiles, in the future 3M22 Zircon, and Kalibr, which allows these missiles to hit ground targets at a range of up to 1,500 km.



The ship's artillery armament is represented by one 100 mm A-190 Universal gun and one 30 mm automatic AK-630M-2 Duet with two six-barrel rotating guns. The ship is also armed with two 3M-47 Gibka anti-aircraft missile launchers, two 14.5mm and three 7.62mm machine guns.

