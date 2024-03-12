In Belgorod, Russia, a drone strike damaged the city administration building, windows and doors were broken, and Russian officials were injured, as was reported by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who published the photos on his Telegram channel.

The Russians claim that the drone attacked the center of Belgorod, and there was a loud explosion.

One employee of the administration allegedly received shrapnel wounds, the second – a concussion, according to Gladkov.

The facade of the administration is cut with debris, and the remains of windows and doors are lying on the ground.

The enemy's propaganda Telegram channels published a video of the moment of the drone strike. In the video, you can hear the sounds of automatic gunfire, presumably, they wanted to shoot down the drone.

In the last frames, you can see how the UAV quickly falls and hits the building of the Belgorod city administration.

Photo: Vyacheslav Gladkov

