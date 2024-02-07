Explosion and fire in Russia. Emergency ministry reports "technical work" at missile factory: videos

In the Russian city of Izhevsk, located approximately 1800 km from the Ukrainian border, an explosion followed by a large-scale fire occurred, with videos being published on social media.

Local public pages reported a "powerful explosion" a few kilometers away from a military training ground in the village of Yagul.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations later officially stated that the cause of the fire, accompanied by a loud boom, was supposedly "technical work" at the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant.

It is known that one of the enterprises at this plant currently produces intercontinental ballistic missiles "Topol-M" and a number of other military products.

Izhevsk on the map

UPDATE AT 21:50. The Russian propaganda outlet TASS, citing the dispatch service of the Zavyalovsky district, reported that the explosion near Izhevsk occurred "during scheduled tests of missile engines."

