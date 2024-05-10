Overnight, drones attacked the Pervy Zavod oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, reported Russian media.

According to their data, around 1:00 a.m. in the Dzerzhynsky district of Kaluga Oblast, the sounds of explosions were heard. As locals, cited by the propagandists, reported, shortly before that, characteristic sounds of the flight of several drones were heard.

The Russians write that a fire started at the enterprise after the explosions. Corresponding videos appeared in local media.

Subsequently, the propaganda agency RIA Novosti reported that the fire at the plant was allegedly caused by the fall of a drone. Three containers with diesel fuel and one container with fuel oil are burning. There are apparently no casualties.

The local Russian authorities have not yet commented on the event.

The video contains profanity.

On March 15, this refinery in Kaluga Oblast was already attacked by drones.

On May 9, Ukrainian SBU drones hit two oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.