The Ratel S Suicide UGV-Drone from the participants of the Brave1 platform was shown in combat conditions by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who published the relevant video on Telegram.

With the help of the Ratel S, Ukrainian defenders blew up a bridge in the village of Ivanivske in the Donetsk Oblast, "significantly" complicating the logistics of the occupiers.

Ratel S is a ground robot from the Brave1 platform participants. The military uses it as a mobile warhead carrying anti-tank mines or as a combat module.

The minister said the robot operates remotely so that the operator can attack the enemy target from a safe place.

"We are working to increase the number of technologies in the army. If you have a cool development that will strengthen the military, submit it to Brave1 and receive grants for its development," Fedorov said.

