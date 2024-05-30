In the east of Moscow, a fire broke out on an area of 4,000 square meters in a warehouse building on Martenovskaya Street. What caused the fire is still unknown, Russian Telegram channels write.

According to a number of Russian media, the fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. on the grounds of the former Toros machine-building plant. The fire quickly spread through the premises of the warehouse, part of the roof collapsed, and deformation of the walls took place.

Extinguishing the warehouse continues, the situation is complicated by the high fire load, inside there are containers with flammable liquid. More than 100 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and a Ka-32 helicopter were involved in extinguishing the flames.

There was no information about the casualties.