In Russia's Novosibirsk, a fire was reported at a warehouse of fuel and lubricants. Over 50 firefighters were involved in its liquidation.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire broke out on the roof of the building. The fire spread over an area of 4,500 square meters.

Despite the fact that Russian propaganda claims that there are no victims, a number of Russian Telegram channels write about several people who are being resuscitated. Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Novosibirsk Oblast reported that the fire was contained to 2,450 square meters.

Photo: social networks



