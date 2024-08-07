Videos with the alleged remains of the Russian Su-34 fighter jet, destroyed by a Ukrainian strike on August 3 at the Morozovsk airfield, are circulating online. LIGA.net's source in the Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed the type of aircraft, but the military intelligence could not confirm the location.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence reported that the Su-34 and the ammunition depot were destroyed at the Morozovsk airfield. Satellite images of the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack were provided.

Subsequently, a number of Telegram channels shared a video allegedly showing the remains of a Russian Su-34 aircraft. It is claimed that the footage shows exactly the plane that was destroyed as a result of the Ukrainian attack on Morozovsk.

The video is distributed by both Russian propagandists and Ukrainian channels.

LIGA.net's interlocutor in military intelligence confirmed that the Su-34 is indeed on the footage. At the same time, he cannot confirm that the Morozovsk airfield is seen in the footage.

So, for now, it is not possible to state with certainty that the fighter jet in the video was destroyed at this airfield.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that overnight on August 2, the Defense Forces struck Russia's Morozovsk airfield.

At that time, the military reported that they had hit warehouses with ammunition, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored. LIGA.net's interlocutor reported that DIU drones hit a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in this area.

On August 4 , the first satellite images from Morozovsk appeared after the strike: damage to ammunition warehouses was recorded, and traces of fires are visible near other buildings and near the parking places of Russian fighter jets.

On August 5, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence confirmed the destruction of the Su-34 and the ammunition depot after the Ukrainian attack on Morozovsk, and satellite images were published.

This is not the first attack on this airfield. In June, the Defense Forces used at least 70 drones to attack Morozovsk, reported spy chief Kyrylo Budanov.