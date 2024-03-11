Ukrainian defenders from the Air Force struck a Russian command post, as was reported by the commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Thank you to the pilots for the successful combat work on the enemy command post," he wrote.

The video shows a hit, an explosion, and a column of smoke on a ship standing near the shore.

Oleshchuk did not specify what kind of ship it was, where and when the hit occurred.

UPDATED at 18:26. OSINT researcher Special Kherson Cat published satellite images of the Russian command post on the ship and said that the strike on the vessel took place on the left bank of the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast.

