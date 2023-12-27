Since the beginning of 2023, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine have destroyed more than 500 tanks of the Russian forces, the SBU reports. The special service also published a video of moments of hits on enemy vehicles.

Among the tanks destroyed by them are the latest T-90 and T-90M, the cost of each of which is about $5 million, SBU says.

"First of all, the occupiers used this technique as part of the so-called 'armored fists' for the assaults on Avdiyivka and Bakhmut," the special service notes.

The effective destruction of the Russian tanks was the result of combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine together with units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the report says.

On December 13, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia Jānis Garisons said that Russia can make or repair 100-150 tanks in a month, which is much more than what Europe can do now.