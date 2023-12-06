Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi congratulated the country on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The corresponding appeal was published by the military commander's press service.

The general thanked the soldiers, sergeants and officers for the fight against the Russian invaders.

"I bow my head to those who today in the fire of battles and under fire, in cold frozen trenches and ruins, firmly hold the defense and destroy the insidious enemy," said Zaluzhnyi.

Ukrainian soldiers are fighting for the future of their children, he stressed.

"This is what we are fighting for, without having the right to defeat. Ukraine does not give up – thanks to you. And thanks to you, I am convinced again and again: no matter how difficult it is for us, we will definitely not be ashamed," said the army leader.