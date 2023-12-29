Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared video footage showcasing the aftermath of missile strikes by Russian occupiers on a shopping mall in Dnipro and a residential complex in Odesa on the morning of December 29.

According to him, the enemy's targets included a maternity hospital, educational institutions, a shopping mall, apartment buildings, private houses, a commercial warehouse, and a parking lot.

There are reported casualties and injuries.

All emergency services are actively working at the locations to address the consequences of the attack.

"We will definitely respond to terrorists for their strikes. And we will fight to ensure the security of our country, every city, and all our people. Russian terror must be defeated – and that's exactly what will happen," stated Zelenskyy.

Read also: Latest Russian barrage involves nearly 110 missiles, as Ukraine's air defenses down most