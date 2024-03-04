Ukraine is aware of Russia's new plans in the war and will take steps to counter them, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address after a series of meetings with the military.

"There was a report from foreign intelligence, Lytvynenko. Regarding sensitive international directions and Russia's existing plans. We understand what documents are on the enemy's table, and what his next plan is. We will counter it," the president said.

Zelenskyy met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych. They discussed frontline issues and tasks, Ukrainian operations, and prospects.

The president said that despite all deficits, the capabilities of Ukrainian warriors to destroy the occupiers should not decrease.

Zelenskyy had a separate meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding the supply of weapons and the fair and proper provision of brigades.

"Every combat brigade, every frontline unit should receive more available modern weapons. A separate conversation – about drones. Good content. In particular, about our long-range drones," the head of state said.

He also listened to a report from the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

"We need a clear result in the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and logistics. A greater result. And it will be," the president stated.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, reported on Ukraine's counteraction to Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and collaborators. The president said that "there are good results in neutralizing these individuals."

