11 people injured in massive drone attack in Kharkiv

Aftermath of the drone attack in Kharkiv (Photo: SES)

A barrage of Russian strike drones pummeled Kharkiv on Wednesday evening, injuring 11 people—including a 14-year-old girl—and triggering widespread damage, with emergency crews battling massive fires, regional authorities and Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

The Russian assault, involving at least 12 drone strikes, left 11 civilians wounded by late night, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleg Synegubov confirmed.

Among them were a 14-year-old girl, a 25-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman—all receiving urgent medical care—while five others, including two 79-year-old women, suffered acute stress reactions.

By 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, the SES updated the toll to 12 injured, noting eight drone hits sparked four fires, the largest engulfing 2,500 square meters of a production building.

"The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure and residential areas," the SES stated, detailing damage to warehouses, cars, and outbuildings.

Emergency response scaled up fast: 117 rescuers, 27 SES equipment units, psychologists, and bomb disposal teams tackled the aftermath.