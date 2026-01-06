A man died after visiting a shopping center in Zhytomyr region. The police are conducting an investigation

A call to the military enlistment office (Photo: ERA)

on January 3, a man died in the village of Puliny, Zhytomyr region, after being in the local recruitment and social support center and receiving a call. This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional TCCs and JVs and police.

According to the TCC, on January 2, during the verification of documents, the serviceman was taken to the sixth department of the Zhytomyr Regional Military and Civilian Personnel Center in Pulyn as a wanted person for violating the rules of military registration. After processing administrative materials, the man was sent to undergo a military medical examination.

According to the results of the military qualification commission, the man was found fit for military service. After that, he was waiting for an interview with representatives of one of the military units.

According to the TCC, on January 3, around 11:00, the man had a nosebleed. An ambulance was called, and doctors provided first aid. No hospitalization was carried out, as the condition did not require inpatient treatment, and the man himself refused it.

After that, the man was served with a summons for January 5, 2026. At about 15:20, the man left the department, which was recorded by CCTV cameras.

Soon after, outside the shopping center, he suddenly felt sick, fainted and fell. The soldiers called an ambulance and the police. Doctors performed resuscitation, but he was pronounced dead. The management of the shopping center ordered an internal investigation.

The police identified the deceased as a 50-year-old resident of the Pulyn community. They added that police investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation.

The relatives of the deceased in an interview with the online publication Subota toldthey said that the man had the status of limited fitness. on January 2, according to them, he was brought to the CCC in Pulyn with a broken nose. His relatives reported the allegedly violent death of their relative and planned to appeal to law enforcement agencies.

In social networks reportedthe local authorities said that this was not the first time a man had died in the community. According to one local resident, two men in their 50s died within a month. However, the police noted that over the past month, the police have not received any other reports of injuries or deaths of men of military age.