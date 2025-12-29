TCC: Man who stabbed a soldier and was hiding in Odesa detained

The incident occurred back in November. An additional patrol was engaged to detain the man

Illustrative photo: TCC

On Sunday, December 28, a man suspected of committing an attack on a serviceman of the territorial recruitment and social support center was identified and detained in Odesa. This was reported to by Odesa Regional Recruiting and Social Support Center and JV.

In the Peresypskyi district of Odesa, during the alert measures, representatives of the TCC and the National Police identified a citizen who in early November 2025 allegedly inflicted a penetrating stab wound on a TCC serviceman while performing his duties. After that, the man was hiding from law enforcement for a long time.

The TCC claims that during the detection, the man tried to escape and actively resisted the law enforcement officers. An additional police unit was engaged - the person was detained and taken to the police station.

The TCC emphasized that an attack on a serviceman while performing tasks under martial law is a serious crime, and no such attack "will be left unanswered by the state.".