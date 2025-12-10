A man with an ax attacked a TCC worker in Lviv region: he was detained, photos

A person suspected of the attack (Photo: Lviv regional police)

In Stryi, Lviv region, a man wounded a serviceman of the local Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support with a pickaxe. The attacker was detained, according to the of the Lviv regional police and regional prosecutor's office.

Law enforcement officials reported that the incident occurred on December 9 at about 19:30 – they were notified by doctors at the Stryi Central District Hospital, where the soldier was taken with a chest wound.

According to law enforcement officials, that evening, the TCC soldiers, together with the police, were conducting activities to notify the population about mobilization. During the check of documents, the 52-year-old local man refused to provide them and began to flee on a bicycle.

When the soldier caught up with him, the man pulled out a pickaxe, swung it and hit the soldier in the side. He then threw away the weapon and fled, but the man was quickly detained.

Investigators opened a criminal investigation into threats or violence against a public official. The detainee may face restriction of liberty or imprisonment for a term of three to five years.

The issue of serving him a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

The alleged attacker (Photo: Lviv regional police)

A suspected weapon (Photo: Lviv regional police)