An explosion occurred before the fire in Lviv's Vlasta hotel – city council

Six people were injured in a fire in a hotel in Lviv

On the afternoon of Monday, August 4, a fire broke out in the Vlasta hotel in Lviv. According to preliminary data, an explosion occurred in one of the rooms before the fire. This was reported to by Lviv City Council.

The fire covered an area of 300 square meters. There were people in the building at the time of the fire. All residents and employees were evacuated. Six victims are known, including two children. All the victims were taken to the First Medical Association. There is no threat to their lives – their injuries are minor .

Later, the Lviv City Council clarified that one man had suffered severe burns. Preliminarily, an explosion occurred in his room. The cause of the explosion has not yet been established. An investigative team is working at the scene .

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the fire broke out on the ninth floor of the hotel on Kleparivska Street. Rescuers evacuated 15 people.

As reported by Suspilne, citing with reference to Vitaliy Turovtsev, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service in Lviv region, as of 2:05 p.m., the fire was completely extinguished.

Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that when the firefighters arrived, thick black smoke was coming out of the upper floors. The situation was complicated by the heavy smoke in the premises, which made it difficult to find the fire and evacuate people.

70 rescuers and 14 units of special equipment were engaged in extinguishing the fire. Law enforcement officers are establishing the cause and circumstances of the fire.

The SES clarified that 11 people were rescued. Six of them were hospitalized.

Local media outlets released videos showing smoke coming out of the hotel.