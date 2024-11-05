Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Russia kills six people, wounds another 20

The Ukrainian Air Force previously warned of the threat of the use of ballistic missiles from the south

Zaporizhzhia (Illustrative photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council)

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday has resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities, reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

According to the governor, the aggressor state targeted an infrastructure object.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, Fedorov added.

At 9:07 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the south. At 9:14 a.m., the Air Force reported ballistic missiles targeting Zaporizhzhia.

At 11:15 a.m., Fedorov reported that six people were killed as a result of the Russian attack and a fire broke out at the site of the impact.

As of 12:45 p.m., the Office of the General Prosecutor reported that 20 people were injured as a result of the attack. A criminal investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The Office of the General Prosecutor added that one of the critical infrastructure objects in the regional center was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

On October 19, the enemy also attacked Zaporizhzhia with two guided aerial bombs. The strikes targeted the city center, and eight people were injured, including two children.

On October 21, Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles, resulting in two fatalities. Additionally, 15 people were injured.

