Casualties, damage reported as Russia hits Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv Oblast – photos

In Kharkiv, an entry section of a residential building was completely destroyed, and bodies were recovered from under the rubble

The aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv (Photo: Oleg Synegubov)

Overnight on April 3, Russia attacked Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv Oblast with drone strikes. There are casualties and destruction. In Kharkiv, as of 7:00 AM, four people were reported dead, and another person was being searched for under the rubble of a residential building.

According to Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, since 10:00 PM, the Russians have launched about six strikes on the Novobavarskyi district of the city. All strikes were directed at densely populated residential areas.

About 30 two-, four-, and five-story buildings were damaged. One two-story building received a direct hit, completely destroying one entrance.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, five people lived there. As of 1:00 AM, the bodies of a man and a woman in their 40s, residents of the second floor, were unblocked.

Their daughter, about 10 years old, was searched for under the rubble, as well as the residents of the first floor, a woman about 70 years old and her son about 50 years old.

Later, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that two more bodies had been recovered from the rubble.

There are 35 known casualties, including two children. According to Chubenko, a 9-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction, and a 16-year-old suffered a fractured shin.

According to Chubenko, the other victims had bruises, fractures, and other injuries.

Fires broke out at the scene of the attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 63-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian attack, according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a fire broke out in a store over an area of 100 sq. m. as a result of a Russian UAV strike. The blast wave damaged neighboring homes and transport.

In Dnipro, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, three people were injured. A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition.

As a result of the Russian attack in the regional center, a fire broke out in a house and administrative buildings were damaged.

The aggressor also attacked Kamyanske.

In Kyiv Oblast, according to regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk, a man was injured in the Brovary district. He was hospitalized with leg and neck injuries.

Four trucks and one car caught fire in the parking lot.

In addition, as a result of falling debris from the UAV, a car dealership building caught fire.

As reported by the Air Force of Ukraine, overnight into April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 drones of various types.

The shooting down of 42 Shahed attack drones in the north, east and center of the country has been confirmed. 22 decoy drones were lost to radar without negative consequences.

The attack came from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Kursk.

Kharkiv. Photo: Oleg Synegubov

Overnight into April 2, eight were injured in Kharkiv, five hurt in a daytime strike on residential building, and 14 hits landed in 40 minutes overnight into April 3.