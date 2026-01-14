Compulsory evacuation with children announced from five settlements of Zaporizhzhia region
The Coordination Center for Evacuation has decided to evacuate children together with their parents or legal representatives from five settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. About this reported minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba.
According to him, these are 40 children from 26 families in two communities. But the minister did not name the settlements. The evacuated families will be accommodated in Cherkasy region.
"Mandatory evacuation is always a difficult step. But in the face of constant shelling, it is the only responsible way to save lives, especially children," Kuleba said.
He emphasized that the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, local authorities and other involved services ensure coordination, a safe evacuation route and the necessary support for each family at all stages.
- on December 30, 2025, from 14 border villages of Chernihiv region announced mandatory evacuation of the population. It applies to the settlements of Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska, and Horodnyanska communities.
- on January 2, 2026, it was reported that 44 border settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions plan to evacuate more than 3000 children.
