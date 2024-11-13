Evacuation intensified in Kharkiv Oblast

Evacuation (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

All residents of several settlements in the Borova community, Kharkiv Oblast, are being evacuated, as announced by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

The decision was made during a meeting of the regional defense council. It mandates the forced evacuation of children with their families from 28 settlements within the Borova settlement territorial community. A total of 93 children are subject to evacuation.

Additionally, the council decided on the mandatory evacuation of all adult residents from areas where active fighting is taking place, including the Borova settlement and the villages of Novoplatonivka, Shyikivka, Pidlyman, Nyzhnia Zhuravka, Borivska Andriivka, Nyzhche Solone, Vyshche Solone, Maliivka, and Pisky-Radkivski.

As of November 13, 2,443 people remain in these settlements.

Syniehubov emphasized that all evacuees will receive financial assistance, temporary housing, and support from international partners, including humanitarian, psychological, and legal aid.