Explosions heard in Kyiv as Air Force warns of ballistic threat

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Monday evening, August 5, at least four explosions were heard in Kyiv, as reported by a LIGA.net correspondent.

At 22:56, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued a warning about the potential use of ballistic weapons. By 22:59, they alerted to a high-speed target heading toward Kyiv Oblast.

At 23:07, the Air Force again warned of high-speed targets in the Kyiv Oblast.

Between 23:04 and 23:08, at least four explosions were heard in the capital, according to the LIGA.net correspondent.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defense systems were active in Kyiv. He urged residents to remain in shelters.

The Kyiv City Military Administration also reported on air defense activity.

UPDATED AT 23:55. The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that the enemy launched a missile attack toward Kyiv and its suburbs. Preliminary information suggests that the Russians used ballistic missiles similar to Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23.

No destruction has been recorded in Kyiv, and no information about casualties has been received.

