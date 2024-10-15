Explosions ring out in Mykolaiv. 16 wounded, one fatality – photos

According to preliminary data, the Russian military could have hit Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles

The market in Mykolaiv is on fire (Photo: SES)

Overnight explosions in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, have left one person dead and at least 16 injured, according to the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.

The explosions occurred around 2:30 a.m., with an air raid alert being issued afterward. The Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a ballistic threat from the south, indicating a high-speed target heading towards Mykolaiv.

A Telegram channel close to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Nikolaevsky Vanek, reported that Mykolaiv was likely attacked with S-300 missiles. One of the strikes hit a residential building, causing a fire. It is believed that two of the injured are in serious condition.

At 7:30 a.m., Kim confirmed that the enemy, according to preliminary information, attacked the city with S-300 missiles. The attack damaged infrastructure, a restaurant complex, shopping pavilions, residential buildings, and vehicles. Several fires broke out, and rescue workers are extinguishing them. Sixteen people were injured, with three receiving outpatient care.

A LIGA.net journalist in the regional center reported hearing about seven explosions in different parts of the city. The blast waves shattered windows and doors in apartments near the explosions.

The public broadcaster Suspilne Mykolaiv published photos of the aftermath, showing the destruction of the Korabelnyi market in the city's Korabelnyi district.

The State Emergency Service reported that the deceased is a woman who was hit by shrapnel. Fires covering areas of 30 and 400 square meters have been extinguished, and rescue workers continued to fight a fire at a restaurant complex covering 1,400 square meters. Rescue workers also showed the aftermath of the strike on the city.

On September 19, Russian propaganda outlets claimed that ships in Mykolaiv were hit. However, authorities reported that a warehouse containing alcohol was destroyed.

On October 1, a remnant of a Kh-59 cruise missile with 300 kilograms of explosives was detonated in Mykolaiv Oblast. The missile had been shot down during one of the enemy attacks but did not explode.

On October 12, it was reported that a Shahed drone hit a farm in Mykolaiv Oblast, causing a fire.